DXC Technology (DXC) Stake Decreased by MUFG Americas Holdings Corp

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp reduced its position in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) by 12.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,998 shares of the company’s stock after selling 575 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in DXC Technology were worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in DXC Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,000. Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in DXC Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $112,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in DXC Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $130,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in DXC Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $130,000. Finally, BB&T Investment Services Inc. acquired a new stake in DXC Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $143,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DXC Technology opened at $100.76 on Thursday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. DXC Technology has a 12 month low of $100.72 and a 12 month high of $101.52. The company has a market cap of $28.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.94.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 28th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 27th. DXC Technology’s payout ratio is 23.23%.

In other DXC Technology news, insider John M. Lawrie sold 5,000 shares of DXC Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.04, for a total transaction of $515,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John M. Lawrie sold 9,900 shares of DXC Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total transaction of $1,013,265.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 638,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,361,733.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,052,067. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on DXC. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DXC Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of DXC Technology in a research note on Wednesday, April 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of DXC Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase lifted their target price on shares of DXC Technology to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.72.

DXC Technology Profile

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through three segments: Global Business Services (GBS), Global Infrastructure Services (GIS), and United States Public Sector (USPS).

