Dürr (DUE) Given a €110.00 Price Target at Baader Bank

Baader Bank set a €110.00 ($130.95) price objective on Dürr (ETR:DUE) in a report released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on DUE. Deutsche Bank reissued a sell rating on shares of Dürr in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €128.00 ($152.38) price objective on Dürr and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Warburg Research set a €108.00 ($128.57) price objective on Dürr and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. DZ Bank reissued a neutral rating on shares of Dürr in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €130.00 ($154.76) price objective on Dürr and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €110.38 ($131.40).

DUE stock opened at €93.80 ($111.67) on Wednesday. Dürr has a twelve month low of €76.69 ($91.30) and a twelve month high of €120.55 ($143.51).

Dürr Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mechanical and plant engineering company worldwide. The company's Paint and Final Assembly Systems segment plans, builds, and upgrades turnkey paint shops and final assembly lines for the automotive industry; and supplies products and processes for various process stages in paint shop technology.

