Dupont Capital Management Corp Takes Position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals (ALXN)

Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,973 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ALXN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 1,786.3% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,454,498 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $173,944,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377,388 shares during the period. Investec Asset Management LTD purchased a new position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $84,096,000. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 3,836,919 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $458,857,000 after acquiring an additional 414,969 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,541,871 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $423,572,000 after acquiring an additional 307,117 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 1,010.4% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 310,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,181,000 after acquiring an additional 282,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Alexion Pharmaceuticals from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $173.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 9th. Nomura raised their target price on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $148.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 15th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, April 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $177.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.50.

In other news, SVP Heidi L. Wagner sold 698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.35, for a total transaction of $83,306.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Julie O’neill sold 1,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.83, for a total value of $194,723.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 4.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals opened at $121.00 on Thursday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Alexion Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $120.20 and a fifty-two week high of $121.73. The stock has a market cap of $27.04 billion, a PE ratio of 22.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.11.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.18. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 14.46%. The business had revenue of $930.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $920.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts forecast that Alexion Pharmaceuticals will post 6.28 EPS for the current year.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers Soliris (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), a genetic blood disorder; atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS), a genetic disease; and generalized myasthenia gravis, a debilitating, complement-mediated neuromuscular disease.

