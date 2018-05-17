Dupont Capital Management Corp Has $241,000 Stake in Progress Software (PRGS)

Dupont Capital Management Corp decreased its stake in Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) by 49.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,266 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 6,016 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Progress Software were worth $241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Progress Software by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,187,103 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $263,385,000 after buying an additional 60,738 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Progress Software by 43.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 988,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,059,000 after buying an additional 298,000 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Progress Software by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 592,083 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,205,000 after buying an additional 35,756 shares during the period. Tensile Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Progress Software by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Tensile Capital Management LLC now owns 501,401 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $21,345,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its position in shares of Progress Software by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 480,731 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $20,465,000 after buying an additional 16,609 shares during the period. 98.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Progress Software alerts:

Shares of Progress Software opened at $37.39 on Thursday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.74 and a beta of 0.89. Progress Software has a one year low of $37.02 and a one year high of $37.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 28th. The software maker reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $94.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.47 million. Progress Software had a return on equity of 23.37% and a net margin of 12.69%. Progress Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that Progress Software will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 1st will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 31st. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.56%.

In related news, Director Michael Mark sold 12,690 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.84, for a total value of $492,879.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 212,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,257,578.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PRGS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Progress Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Progress Software in a research report on Monday, May 7th. BidaskClub downgraded Progress Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 10th. Sidoti raised Progress Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Progress Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

About Progress Software

Progress Software Corporation provides software solutions for various industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: OpenEdge; Data Connectivity and Integration; and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment offers Progress OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; Progress Corticon, a business rules management system that enables applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities; DataRPM, which provides maintenance solutions for industrial IoT; and Kinvey that offers cloud backend as a service technology.

Receive News & Ratings for Progress Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progress Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.