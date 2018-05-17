Dupont Capital Management Corp Acquires New Position in Acceleron Pharma (XLRN)

Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 4,811 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $188,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Acceleron Pharma by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 22,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $946,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Acceleron Pharma by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 87,027 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,693,000 after purchasing an additional 3,178 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new position in Acceleron Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at $138,000. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Acceleron Pharma by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 25,288 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 3,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Acceleron Pharma by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 28,990 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 4,381 shares during the last quarter. 87.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Acceleron Pharma alerts:

In related news, Director Richard F. Pops sold 37,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.42, for a total transaction of $1,553,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 68,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,847,625. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP John D. Quisel sold 1,204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.40, for a total value of $46,233.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,304 shares of company stock valued at $1,930,062 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on XLRN. Citigroup raised their target price on Acceleron Pharma from $44.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Barclays raised their target price on Acceleron Pharma from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. ValuEngine raised Acceleron Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. BidaskClub downgraded Acceleron Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $55.00 target price on Acceleron Pharma and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.07.

Shares of NASDAQ:XLRN opened at $34.80 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.99 and a beta of 1.45. Acceleron Pharma has a 12-month low of $34.84 and a 12-month high of $35.80.

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 million. Acceleron Pharma had a negative return on equity of 34.52% and a negative net margin of 839.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.66) EPS. analysts predict that Acceleron Pharma will post -2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Acceleron Pharma Profile

Acceleron Pharma Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases. Its therapeutic candidates include luspatercept, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes and beta-thalassemia; Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia and myelofibrosis.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XLRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN).

Receive News & Ratings for Acceleron Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acceleron Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.