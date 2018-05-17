DRP Utility Price Tops $0.23 on Top Exchanges (DRPU)

DRP Utility (CURRENCY:DRPU) traded 7.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 17th. In the last seven days, DRP Utility has traded up 13.6% against the U.S. dollar. One DRP Utility token can now be bought for approximately $0.23 or 0.00002836 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC and Cryptopia. DRP Utility has a market cap of $801,723.00 and approximately $1,378.00 worth of DRP Utility was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00008302 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003910 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00021399 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0667 or 0.00000833 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.11 or 0.00725712 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012515 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00051310 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.25 or 0.00152947 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001682 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.93 or 0.00086517 BTC.

About DRP Utility

DRP Utility’s launch date was May 22nd, 2017. DRP Utility’s total supply is 3,530,373 tokens. The official website for DRP Utility is www.dcorp.it . DRP Utility’s official Twitter account is @DcorpVC

DRP Utility Token Trading

DRP Utility can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DRP Utility directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DRP Utility should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DRP Utility using one of the exchanges listed above.

