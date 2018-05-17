Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (RDY) Earning Somewhat Positive News Coverage, Report Shows

News coverage about Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY) has trended somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group scores the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories earned a coverage optimism score of 0.22 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news articles about the company an impact score of 47.9195532868062 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Here are some of the media headlines that may have effected Accern’s analysis:

Get Dr. Reddy's Laboratories alerts:

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories opened at $29.24 on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.34 and a beta of 0.25. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories has a 12-month low of $29.43 and a 12-month high of $29.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on RDY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.51.

About Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited operates as an integrated pharmaceutical company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services and Active Ingredients (PSAI), and Proprietary Products. The Global Generics segment manufactures and markets prescription and over-the-counter finished pharmaceutical products that are marketed under a brand name or as a generic finished dosage with therapeutic equivalence to branded formulations.

Receive News & Ratings for Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dr. Reddy's Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.