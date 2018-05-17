Dow Chemical (DWDP) Shares Sold by Marathon Capital Management

Marathon Capital Management cut its position in Dow Chemical (NYSE:DWDP) by 4.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 43,512 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,242 shares during the period. Dow Chemical makes up approximately 1.1% of Marathon Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Marathon Capital Management’s holdings in Dow Chemical were worth $2,772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Dow Chemical by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 11,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the period. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dow Chemical by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC now owns 16,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the period. Outfitter Advisors LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Dow Chemical by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Outfitter Advisors LTD. now owns 89,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,406,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI grew its holdings in Dow Chemical by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 62,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,434,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares during the period. Finally, Buckingham Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Dow Chemical by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC now owns 20,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares during the period. 70.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on DWDP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Dow Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Barclays raised Dow Chemical from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Nomura raised their target price on Dow Chemical from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Jefferies Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Dow Chemical in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Dow Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.13.

In other Dow Chemical news, insider Ronald C. Edmonds sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.83, for a total value of $1,077,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, General Counsel Charles J. Kalil sold 69,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.66, for a total value of $5,042,604.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of DWDP opened at $68.03 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Dow Chemical has a 12 month low of $67.12 and a 12 month high of $67.66. The company has a market capitalization of $156.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.30.

Dow Chemical (NYSE:DWDP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.04. Dow Chemical had a return on equity of 8.01% and a net margin of 2.37%. The company had revenue of $21.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.31 billion. Dow Chemical’s revenue was up 62.6% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts anticipate that Dow Chemical will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 31st will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 30th. Dow Chemical’s payout ratio is currently 44.71%.

Dow Chemical Company Profile

DowDuPont Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in agriculture, materials science, and specialty products businesses worldwide. The company's Agriculture segment develops and sells hybrid corn seed and soybean seed varieties; canola, cotton, sunflower, sorghum, wheat, and rice seeds; silage inoculants; and weed control, disease control, and insect control products.

