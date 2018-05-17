Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC Invests $519,000 in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (IWS) Stock

Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 6,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $519,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IWS. Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Boston Financial Mangement LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Northstar Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Comerica Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $237,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $88.13 on Thursday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $87.82 and a 52 week high of $88.09.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

