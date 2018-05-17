Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Phillips 66 (PSX)

Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,753 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 475 shares during the quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $648,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PSX. Atria Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 2,919 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 368,056 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,229,000 after acquiring an additional 3,326 shares in the last quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 12,032 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 256.3% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,459 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after acquiring an additional 11,120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Shares of NYSE PSX opened at $118.16 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $55.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.07. Phillips 66 has a 12 month low of $116.15 and a 12 month high of $118.00.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $24.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.23 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 10.00% and a net margin of 4.85%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. research analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 21st will be given a $0.80 dividend. This is an increase from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 18th. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is currently 63.93%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PSX. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $106.00 price objective on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Piper Jaffray reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on Phillips 66 from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Phillips 66 from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 30th. Finally, Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $137.00 price objective (up from $125.00) on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.72.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks, delivers refined products to market, and provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, and markets natural gas liquids, exports LPG, and provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.