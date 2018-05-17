Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in Fortive (FTV)

Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fortive (NYSE:FTV) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 12,558 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $973,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Fortive by 1.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 177,797 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,782,000 after purchasing an additional 2,675 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in Fortive in the first quarter worth $114,000. Tiverton Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Fortive by 22.9% in the first quarter. Tiverton Asset Management LLC now owns 111,313 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,629,000 after purchasing an additional 20,729 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in Fortive by 4.6% in the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 256,796 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,907,000 after purchasing an additional 11,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. boosted its stake in Fortive by 18.2% in the first quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 9,035 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares in the last quarter. 81.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Fortive alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on FTV. ValuEngine lowered Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase downgraded Fortive from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 9th. Barclays assumed coverage on Fortive in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Fortive from $88.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Fortive presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.33.

FTV stock opened at $76.78 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $26.60 billion, a PE ratio of 26.57, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.51. Fortive has a twelve month low of $76.21 and a twelve month high of $76.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Fortive had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 16.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that Fortive will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 25th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 24th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. Fortive’s payout ratio is currently 9.69%.

In related news, insider James A. Lico sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.93, for a total value of $5,394,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 307,442 shares in the company, valued at $22,114,303.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Emily A. Weaver sold 18,354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.80, for a total value of $1,354,525.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

About Fortive

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Professional Instrumentation segment provides test tools, and thermal imaging and calibration equipment for electrical, industrial, electronic, and calibration applications; online condition-based monitoring equipment; portable gas detection equipment, consumables, and software as a service offerings; subscription-based technical, analytical, and compliance services; and maintenance management software for critical infrastructure in utility, industrial, energy, construction, public safety, mining, and healthcare applications.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortive (NYSE:FTV).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.