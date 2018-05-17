Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Acquires Shares of 8,348 ON Semiconductor (ON)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 8,348 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at about $101,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at about $174,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor in the first quarter valued at about $181,000. Premia Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at about $206,000. 96.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ON Semiconductor opened at $23.82 on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $10.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.03. ON Semiconductor has a 1-year low of $23.47 and a 1-year high of $23.70.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 23.00%. ON Semiconductor’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that ON Semiconductor will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Robert A. Klosterboer sold 18,713 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.21, for a total value of $434,328.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 375,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,723,640.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Paul E. Rolls sold 30,933 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.03, for a total transaction of $805,185.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 280,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,311,957.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 250,400 shares of company stock valued at $6,353,411. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ON. ValuEngine cut shares of ON Semiconductor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ON Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase raised their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. Jefferies Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.71.

ON Semiconductor Company Profile

ON Semiconductor Corporation manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Power Solutions Group, Analog Solutions Group, and Image Sensor Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference.

