Dorian LPG (LPG) Shares Bought by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG) by 203.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,862 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 36,131 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.10% of Dorian LPG worth $441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Dorian LPG by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 49,470 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 6,767 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Dorian LPG by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 91,330 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $751,000 after buying an additional 8,730 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in Dorian LPG in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Private Management Group Inc. raised its stake in Dorian LPG by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 436,607 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,589,000 after buying an additional 15,922 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Dorian LPG by 1,041.8% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,004 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 18,252 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.15% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO John Lycouris sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $48,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 216,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,728,520. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 26.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dorian LPG stock opened at $7.22 on Thursday. Dorian LPG has a 12 month low of $7.17 and a 12 month high of $7.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $397.45 million, a PE ratio of -13.37 and a beta of 0.96.

Several research firms have issued reports on LPG. ValuEngine lowered Dorian LPG from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dorian LPG from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, Clarkson Capital upgraded Dorian LPG from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Dorian LPG currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.17.

About Dorian LPG

Dorian LPG Ltd. operates as a liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) shipping company worldwide. The company engages in the transportation of LPG. It primarily serves energy companies and commodity traders through its fleet of 22 very large gas carriers with an aggregate carrying capacity of approximately 1.8 million cubic meters.

