Dorel Industries (DII.B) Sets New 12-Month Low at $22.94

Dorel Industries (TSE:DII.B) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$22.94 and last traded at C$22.54, with a volume of 105743 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$22.86.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on DII.B shares. TD Securities downgraded shares of Dorel Industries from a “hold” rating to a “hold ? reduce” rating and set a C$34.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, May 7th. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of Dorel Industries to C$32.00 in a report on Monday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Dorel Industries to C$33.00 in a report on Monday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Dorel Industries from a “hold” rating to a “hold ? sell” rating and set a C$33.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, May 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Dorel Industries from C$32.00 to C$30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 3rd.

About Dorel Industries

Dorel Industries Inc is a Canada-based global consumer products company which designs, manufactures and distributes a portfolio of product brands. The Company markets its products in the United States, Europe, Latin America, Canada, and Asia. The Company operates through three segments: Dorel Juvenile, Dorel Sports and Dorel Home Furnishings.

Receive News & Ratings for Dorel Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dorel Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.