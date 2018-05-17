Donna L. Coupe Sells 2,000 Shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (RMCF) Stock

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF) VP Donna L. Coupe sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.50, for a total value of $23,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $97,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:RMCF traded up $11.57 during trading on Thursday, reaching $11.57. 4,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,091. The company has a market cap of $68.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.95 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.86. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory has a 52 week low of $11.05 and a 52 week high of $12.60.

Get Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 4th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory stock. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF) by 213.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 181,954 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 123,962 shares during the quarter. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory comprises about 2.0% of Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management owned approximately 3.08% of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory worth $2,189,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 40.94% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Company Profile

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a confectionery franchisor, manufacturer, and retail operator. It operates through five segments, Franchising, Manufacturing, Retail Stores, U-Swirl Operations, and Other. The company produces approximately 350 chocolate candies and other confectionery products, including clusters, caramels, creams, mints, and truffles; and offers 15 varieties of caramel apples and other products that are prepared in individual stores, as well as provides ice cream, coffee, and other sundries.

Receive News & Ratings for Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.