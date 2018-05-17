Donna L. Coupe Sells 2,000 Shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (RMCF) Stock

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF) VP Donna L. Coupe sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.50, for a total value of $23,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $97,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Shares of NASDAQ:RMCF traded up $11.57 during trading on Thursday, reaching $11.57. 4,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,091. The company has a market cap of $68.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.95 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.86. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory has a 52 week low of $11.05 and a 52 week high of $12.60.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 4th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%.
Separately, TheStreet upgraded Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th.
Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Company Profile
Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a confectionery franchisor, manufacturer, and retail operator. It operates through five segments, Franchising, Manufacturing, Retail Stores, U-Swirl Operations, and Other. The company produces approximately 350 chocolate candies and other confectionery products, including clusters, caramels, creams, mints, and truffles; and offers 15 varieties of caramel apples and other products that are prepared in individual stores, as well as provides ice cream, coffee, and other sundries.
