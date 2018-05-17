Dollar Tree (DLTR) Stake Increased by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 77.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,632 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 38.8% during the fourth quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 1,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the period. Horrell Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,073,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 22,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,448,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. 91.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DLTR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $138.00 target price (up from $132.00) on shares of Dollar Tree in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Moffett Nathanson lowered shares of Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 11th. Jefferies Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Dollar Tree in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $101.00 target price (down from $112.00) on shares of Dollar Tree in a research note on Thursday, March 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Dollar Tree to $106.00 and set a “top pick” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 8th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Dollar Tree presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.31.

Shares of Dollar Tree stock opened at $94.49 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.57, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Dollar Tree has a one year low of $94.34 and a one year high of $96.56.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 7th. The company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $6.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.39 billion. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 18.68% and a net margin of 7.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.36 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree will post 5.66 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Conrad M. Hall bought 10,000 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction on Friday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $91.83 per share, for a total transaction of $918,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,372.17. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Arnold S. Barron sold 6,023 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.49, for a total transaction of $569,113.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,519,764.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,861 shares of company stock valued at $1,398,752 over the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care products, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; various merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods, which include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

