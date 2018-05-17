Doliver Capital Advisors LP Takes $242,000 Position in Eaton Vance California (EVM)

Doliver Capital Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Eaton Vance California (NYSEAMERICAN:EVM) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 23,568 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000. Doliver Capital Advisors LP owned about 0.11% of Eaton Vance California at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance California in the 4th quarter valued at $221,000.

EVM stock opened at $10.23 on Thursday. Eaton Vance California has a 12 month low of $10.25 and a 12 month high of $10.27.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 24th will be issued a $0.0395 dividend. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 23rd.

Eaton Vance California Company Profile

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Fund’s investment objective is to provide current income exempt from federal income tax, including alternative minimum tax (AMT) and California personal income tax. The Funds may invest in residual interest bonds, also referred to as inverse floating rate securities, whereby it may sell a variable or fixed rate bond for cash to a Special-Purpose Vehicle (the SPV), while at the same time, buying a residual interest in the assets and cash flows of the SPV.

