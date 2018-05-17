Doliver Capital Advisors LP Buys Shares of 23,526 Eaton Vance California (EIA)

Doliver Capital Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance California (NYSEAMERICAN:EIA) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 23,526 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000. Doliver Capital Advisors LP owned approximately 0.60% of Eaton Vance California as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Eaton Vance California by 164.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,117 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 10,029 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Eaton Vance California opened at $10.72 on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eaton Vance California has a fifty-two week low of $10.77 and a fifty-two week high of $10.77.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.0442 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.95%.

Eaton Vance California Profile

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund II (the Fund) is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company. The Fund’s investment objective is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax, including alternative minimum tax, and in state specific funds, taxes in its specified state.

