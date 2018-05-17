district0x (DNT) Market Capitalization Reaches $50.34 Million

district0x (CURRENCY:DNT) traded down 1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 17th. In the last seven days, district0x has traded 22.6% lower against the dollar. One district0x token can currently be bought for about $0.0839 or 0.00001009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, IDEX, Radar Relay and Gate.io. district0x has a total market cap of $50.34 million and $4.77 million worth of district0x was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00008406 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00004001 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00022817 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0706 or 0.00000849 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $61.53 or 0.00740242 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.51 or 0.00054277 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012027 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.40 or 0.00149216 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001741 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.38 or 0.00088762 BTC.

About district0x

district0x launched on July 18th, 2017. district0x’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 600,000,000 tokens. district0x’s official Twitter account is @district0x and its Facebook page is accessible here . district0x’s official website is district0x.io . The Reddit community for district0x is /r/district0x and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

district0x Token Trading

district0x can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Liqui, OKEx, HitBTC, Binance, Radar Relay, Mercatox, Upbit, ChaoEX, Bittrex and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as district0x directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire district0x should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy district0x using one of the exchanges listed above.

