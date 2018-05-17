Diploma (DPLM) Rating Reiterated by Numis Securities

Numis Securities reiterated their add rating on shares of Diploma (LON:DPLM) in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Peel Hunt restated an add rating and set a GBX 1,165 ($15.80) target price on shares of Diploma in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and set a GBX 1,365 ($18.52) target price on shares of Diploma in a report on Monday, March 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 1,279 ($17.35).

Get Diploma alerts:

Shares of Diploma stock opened at GBX 1,250 ($16.96) on Monday. Diploma has a 52 week low of GBX 1,010 ($13.70) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,270 ($17.23).

Diploma (LON:DPLM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 14th. The company reported GBX 26.70 ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of GBX 26.30 ($0.36) by GBX 0.40 ($0.01). Diploma had a return on equity of 18.70% and a net margin of 10.32%.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 24th will be paid a GBX 7.70 ($0.10) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 24th. This represents a yield of 0.62%.

In other news, insider John Edward Nicholas purchased 2,000 shares of Diploma stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,247 ($16.92) per share, with a total value of £24,940 ($33,830.71).

Diploma Company Profile

Diploma PLC, together with its subsidiaries, supplies specialized technical products and services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Life Sciences, Seals, and Controls business sectors. The Life Sciences sector supplies consumables and instruments for the diagnostic testing of blood, tissue, and other samples in hospital pathology laboratories; electrosurgery equipment and consumables for use in hospital operating rooms; and surgical medical devices, and related consumables and services to GI endoscopy suites in hospitals and private clinics.

Receive News & Ratings for Diploma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diploma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.