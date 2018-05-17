Dine Brands Global (DIN) Receiving Somewhat Positive Media Coverage, Accern Reports

News stories about Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) have trended somewhat positive on Thursday, according to Accern. The research group identifies negative and positive news coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Dine Brands Global earned a media sentiment score of 0.06 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news articles about the restaurant operator an impact score of 46.3803304535891 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

These are some of the news articles that may have effected Accern Sentiment Analysis’s scoring:

Get Dine Brands Global alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on DIN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dine Brands Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective (up previously from $87.00) on shares of Dine Brands Global in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Dine Brands Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Standpoint Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Dine Brands Global in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Dine Brands Global from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $36.71 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Dine Brands Global has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.00.

Dine Brands Global opened at $70.61 on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -6.30. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 17.01 and a beta of 0.18. Dine Brands Global has a 1-year low of $69.74 and a 1-year high of $72.00.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.01. Dine Brands Global had a negative net margin of 51.53% and a negative return on equity of 91.75%. The firm had revenue of $188.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share. Dine Brands Global’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts anticipate that Dine Brands Global will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 20th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 19th. Dine Brands Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.72%.

In related news, Director Larry Alan Kay sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.28, for a total transaction of $74,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $638,733.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gilbert T. Ray sold 17,868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.90, for a total transaction of $1,356,181.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $569,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,251 shares of company stock valued at $1,538,218 in the last ninety days. 2.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Dine Brands Global

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Franchise Operations, Rental Operations, Company Restaurant Operations, and Financing Operations. The company owns and franchises two restaurant concepts, including Applebee's Neighborhood Grill & Bar (Applebee's) in the bar and grill segment of the casual dining category of the restaurant industry; and International House of Pancakes (IHOP) in the family dining category of the restaurant industry.

Receive News & Ratings for Dine Brands Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dine Brands Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.