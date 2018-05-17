Dillard’s (DDS) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.12, Morningstar.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Dillard’s had a return on equity of 8.57% and a net margin of 3.45%. Dillard’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.12 earnings per share.

DDS traded up $4.45 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $76.45. The company had a trading volume of 94,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 616,397. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.55 and a beta of 1.09. Dillard’s has a 1 year low of $69.65 and a 1 year high of $75.40.

Get Dillard's alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 30th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 28th. Dillard’s’s payout ratio is 8.33%.

In other Dillard’s news, Director James I. Freeman sold 8,357 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.05, for a total value of $702,405.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 270,224 shares in the company, valued at $22,712,327.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 19.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. purchased a new stake in Dillard’s in the fourth quarter worth about $174,000. MANA Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dillard’s in the fourth quarter worth about $200,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Dillard’s in the first quarter worth about $201,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Dillard’s in the fourth quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, ING Groep NV purchased a new stake in Dillard’s in the first quarter worth about $251,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.38% of the company’s stock.

Dillard’s announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, March 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

DDS has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Dillard’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on Dillard’s from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Dillard’s in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $83.00 price objective (up previously from $72.00) on shares of Dillard’s in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Dillard’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.25.

About Dillard’s

Dillard's, Inc operates as fashion apparel, cosmetics, and home furnishing retailer in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail Operations and Construction. The company's stores offer a selection of merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; accessories; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods.

Receive News & Ratings for Dillard's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dillard's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.