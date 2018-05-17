DigitalDevelopersFund (DDF) Trading 0.3% Lower Over Last Week

DigitalDevelopersFund (CURRENCY:DDF) traded up 2.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 17th. One DigitalDevelopersFund token can currently be purchased for about $0.0474 or 0.00000570 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia and HitBTC. DigitalDevelopersFund has a market capitalization of $242,554.00 and $1,528.00 worth of DigitalDevelopersFund was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, DigitalDevelopersFund has traded 0.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00008400 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003994 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00022686 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0698 or 0.00000840 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $60.68 or 0.00729545 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.48 or 0.00053909 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012036 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.51 or 0.00150449 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001743 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.30 or 0.00087750 BTC.

DigitalDevelopersFund Token Profile

DigitalDevelopersFund launched on June 27th, 2017. DigitalDevelopersFund’s total supply is 6,428,932 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,118,307 tokens. The official website for DigitalDevelopersFund is www.digitaldevelopersfund.com . DigitalDevelopersFund’s official Twitter account is @DigitalDevFund and its Facebook page is accessible here

DigitalDevelopersFund Token Trading

DigitalDevelopersFund can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalDevelopersFund directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigitalDevelopersFund should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DigitalDevelopersFund using one of the exchanges listed above.

