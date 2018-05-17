Digital Power (DPW) Shares Down 12.4%

Digital Power Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:DPW) fell 12.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.75 and last traded at $0.78. 5,125,982 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 40% from the average session volume of 3,665,665 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.89.

Digital Power (NYSEAMERICAN:DPW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 17th. The technology company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter. Digital Power had a negative return on equity of 120.15% and a negative net margin of 64.32%. The business had revenue of $3.33 million for the quarter.

Digital Power Company Profile

DPW Holdings, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells power system solutions for the medical, military, telecom, and industrial markets in North America and Europe. It offers custom power system solutions; high-grade flexibility series power supply products, such as power rectifiers; and value-added services for original equipment manufacturers.

