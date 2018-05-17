DigiPulse Trading 28.3% Higher Over Last 7 Days (DGPT)

DigiPulse (CURRENCY:DGPT) traded 11.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 17th. One DigiPulse token can currently be purchased for about $1.99 or 0.00024966 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). During the last seven days, DigiPulse has traded up 28.3% against the US dollar. DigiPulse has a market cap of $4.51 million and $13,221.00 worth of DigiPulse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00008280 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003897 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00021170 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0661 or 0.00000828 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $57.72 or 0.00723575 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012536 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00050672 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.23 or 0.00153264 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001661 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.84 or 0.00085734 BTC.

DigiPulse Profile

DigiPulse’s launch date was September 28th, 2017. DigiPulse’s total supply is 5,420,576 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,262,814 tokens. The official website for DigiPulse is www.digipulse.io . DigiPulse’s official Twitter account is @DigiPulseIO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DigiPulse is /r/DigiPulse and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling DigiPulse

DigiPulse can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigiPulse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigiPulse should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DigiPulse using one of the exchanges listed above.

