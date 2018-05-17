Differential Brands Group (DFBG) Issues Earnings Results

Differential Brands Group (NASDAQ:DFBG) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The textile maker reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.38), Fidelity Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $38.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.60 million. Differential Brands Group had a negative return on equity of 24.87% and a negative net margin of 2.57%.

Shares of Differential Brands Group opened at $1.03 on Thursday, according to MarketBeat. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Differential Brands Group has a 12-month low of $1.03 and a 12-month high of $1.03.

Get Differential Brands Group alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Differential Brands Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 10th. Roth Capital set a $2.00 target price on shares of Differential Brands Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 16th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Differential Brands Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1.50.

Differential Brands Group Inc engages in the design, development, sale, and licensing of apparel products and accessories under the Robert Graham brand name worldwide. It operates through Wholesale and Consumer Direct segments. The company's product line includes men's sport shirts, denim jeans, pants, shorts, sweaters, knits, T-shirts, sportcoats, outerwear, and swimwear; shoes, belts, small leather goods, dress shirts, neckwear, tailored clothing, headwear, eye and sun glasses, jewelry, hosiery, underwear, loungewear, and fragrances for men that are produced through third parties under various license agreements; and women's apparel.

Receive News & Ratings for Differential Brands Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Differential Brands Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.