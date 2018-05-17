Dick’s Sporting Goods (DKS) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.43 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Dick’s Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.43 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Dick’s Sporting Goods’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.28 to $0.54. Dick’s Sporting Goods reported earnings of $0.54 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20.4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dick’s Sporting Goods will report full year earnings of $2.91 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.49 to $3.00. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $3.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.70 to $3.40. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Dick’s Sporting Goods.

Dick’s Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 13th. The sporting goods retailer reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.02. Dick’s Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 3.77%. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Dick’s Sporting Goods from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Dick’s Sporting Goods from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 price target (up from $24.00) on shares of Dick’s Sporting Goods in a research report on Thursday, March 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Dick’s Sporting Goods in a research report on Thursday, March 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity set a $33.00 price target on shares of Dick’s Sporting Goods and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.85.

Shares of Dick’s Sporting Goods traded down $0.72, reaching $32.07, during midday trading on Thursday, according to Marketbeat. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,676,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,155,343. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Dick’s Sporting Goods has a fifty-two week low of $32.84 and a fifty-two week high of $33.71. The company has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.65, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.50.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dick’s Sporting Goods by 1.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,031,950 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $246,469,000 after buying an additional 87,300 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Dick’s Sporting Goods by 14.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,273,962 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $114,752,000 after buying an additional 401,849 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Dick’s Sporting Goods by 268.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,603,116 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $91,238,000 after buying an additional 1,897,076 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Dick’s Sporting Goods by 812.5% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,469,346 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $70,969,000 after buying an additional 2,198,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dick’s Sporting Goods by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,041,800 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $58,681,000 after buying an additional 466,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.30% of the company’s stock.

Dick's Sporting Goods

Dick's Sporting Goods, Inc operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories. The company also owns and operates Golf Galaxy, Field & Stream, and other specialty concept stores; and e-commerce Websites, as well as Dick's Team Sports HQ, a youth sports digital platform that offers free league management services, mobile apps for scheduling, communications and live scorekeeping, custom uniforms and fan wear, and access to donations and sponsorships.

