Diamond (DMD) Price Reaches $6.14 on Major Exchanges

Diamond (CURRENCY:DMD) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on May 17th. In the last week, Diamond has traded 11.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Diamond has a total market capitalization of $17.08 million and approximately $63,523.00 worth of Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Diamond coin can now be bought for approximately $6.14 or 0.00074133 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, CryptoBridge and Bittrex.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Diamond alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $402.15 or 0.04856430 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00047456 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $97.45 or 0.01176830 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.04 or 0.00072926 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00046292 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.28 or 0.00112083 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00061498 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00029814 BTC.

Emercoin (EMC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00039117 BTC.

About Diamond

DMD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 13th, 2013. Diamond’s total supply is 2,781,751 coins. The Reddit community for Diamond is /r/dmd and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Diamond’s official website is bit.diamonds . Diamond’s official Twitter account is @dmdcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorithm is ASIC resistant Grøstl. 4.38 million total coins. Block solving target time ~ 100 seconds. Low transaction fee at 0.001. Mean time per block under 60 seconds. Difficulty retargets at every block. Endless Hybrid Network Security. Transaction Message. Fast and secure transactions with 6 required confirmations. Provision for continuous promotion and development. Brand new code base with up to date security patches and significant performance improvements. “

Buying and Selling Diamond

Diamond can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, CryptoBridge and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Diamond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Diamond should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Diamond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Diamond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Diamond and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.