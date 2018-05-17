Dialog Semiconductor (DLGNF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Dialog Semiconductor (OTCMKTS:DLGNF) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company.
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on DLGNF shares. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Dialog Semiconductor in a report on Friday, March 2nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Dialog Semiconductor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dialog Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 22nd.
Shares of Dialog Semiconductor traded down $1.45, reaching $22.35, during midday trading on Thursday, according to Marketbeat.com. 3,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,672. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 2.00. Dialog Semiconductor has a one year low of $20.92 and a one year high of $49.93.
Dialog Semiconductor Company Profile
Dialog Semiconductor Plc develops and distributes highly integrated, mixed signal integrated circuits (ICs) for personal, portable, hand-held devices, low energy short-range wireless, LED solid-state lighting, and automotive applications worldwide. It operates through four segments: Mobile Systems, Automotive & Industrial, Connectivity, and Power Conversion.
