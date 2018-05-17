Dialog Semiconductor (DLGNF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Dialog Semiconductor (OTCMKTS:DLGNF) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on DLGNF shares. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Dialog Semiconductor in a report on Friday, March 2nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Dialog Semiconductor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dialog Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 22nd.

Shares of Dialog Semiconductor traded down $1.45, reaching $22.35, during midday trading on Thursday, according to Marketbeat.com. 3,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,672. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 2.00. Dialog Semiconductor has a one year low of $20.92 and a one year high of $49.93.

Dialog Semiconductor (OTCMKTS:DLGNF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $332.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.40 million. Dialog Semiconductor had a return on equity of 18.63% and a net margin of 11.66%. analysts expect that Dialog Semiconductor will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

Dialog Semiconductor Company Profile

Dialog Semiconductor Plc develops and distributes highly integrated, mixed signal integrated circuits (ICs) for personal, portable, hand-held devices, low energy short-range wireless, LED solid-state lighting, and automotive applications worldwide. It operates through four segments: Mobile Systems, Automotive & Industrial, Connectivity, and Power Conversion.

