Diageo (DGE) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Citigroup

Diageo (LON:DGE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Citigroup in a research report issued on Tuesday.

DGE has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase set a GBX 2,800 ($37.98) price target on Diageo and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. Liberum Capital restated a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 2,000 ($27.13) price target on shares of Diageo in a research note on Monday, January 15th. UBS set a GBX 2,880 ($39.07) price target on Diageo and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 15th. Goldman Sachs set a GBX 2,490 ($33.78) price target on Diageo and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Friday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,634.64 ($35.74).

Get Diageo alerts:

Diageo opened at GBX 2,711 ($36.77) on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. Diageo has a 12 month low of GBX 2,186.50 ($29.66) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,735.50 ($37.11).

In other Diageo news, insider Javier Ferrán acquired 309 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,677 ($36.31) per share, for a total transaction of £8,271.93 ($11,220.74). Insiders have purchased 974 shares of company stock worth $2,483,056 over the last quarter.

About Diageo

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness.

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.