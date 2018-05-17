DHX Media (DHX) Hits New 1-Year Low at $3.23

Shares of DHX Media (TSE:DHX) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$3.23 and last traded at C$1.40, with a volume of 394970 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.35.

DHX Media (TSE:DHX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported C$0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$121.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$117.13 million.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 24th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.71%.

About DHX Media

DHX Media Ltd. (DHX) is a Canada-based company engaged in the supply and distribution of television and film productions. The Company creates, produces and licenses of family entertainment rights. DHX owns, markets and distributes over 8,500 half hours of children’s entertainment content, and exploits owned properties through its consumer products licensing business.

