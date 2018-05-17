DHX Media (DHX.B) PT Lowered to C$3.50

DHX Media (TSE:DHX.B) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at Scotiabank from C$4.50 to C$3.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 1.13% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on DHX.B. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of DHX Media from C$5.50 to C$5.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of DHX Media from C$5.75 to C$4.75 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 26th. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of DHX Media from C$5.00 to C$3.75 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, CIBC dropped their price target on shares of DHX Media from C$4.50 to C$4.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$4.82.

Shares of DHX Media opened at C$3.54 on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. DHX Media has a 52 week low of C$3.74 and a 52 week high of C$7.33.

