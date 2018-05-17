Devon Energy (DVN) Short Interest Down 21.1% in April

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,807,249 shares, a decline of 21.1% from the April 13th total of 13,689,080 shares. Currently, 2.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,945,726 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management acquired a new position in Devon Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $102,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Devon Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $111,000. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY acquired a new position in Devon Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $103,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Devon Energy by 127.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,445 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,933 shares during the period. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Devon Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $144,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on DVN shares. Stifel Nicolaus set a $68.00 price target on Devon Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Scotiabank downgraded Devon Energy to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Devon Energy in a report on Friday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a $50.00 price target on Devon Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cowen set a $51.00 price target on Devon Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.35.

Devon Energy opened at $41.40 on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. Devon Energy has a fifty-two week low of $40.86 and a fifty-two week high of $41.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.63 billion, a PE ratio of 65.71, a PEG ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 2.16.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The energy company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 5.68% and a net margin of 4.49%. The business had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts expect that Devon Energy will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 15th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This is an increase from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 14th. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is presently 38.10%.

Devon Energy declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, March 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the energy company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates approximately 14,600 gross wells. The company also offers gathering, transmission, processing, storage, fractionation, and marketing to upstream oil and natural gas producers; and owns natural gas pipelines, plants and treatment facilities.

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.