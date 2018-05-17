DeviantCoin Tops 24 Hour Volume of $1.14 Million (DEV)

DeviantCoin (CURRENCY:DEV) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 17th. During the last seven days, DeviantCoin has traded up 51.7% against the U.S. dollar. One DeviantCoin coin can currently be bought for about $6.45 or 0.00078823 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, Trade Satoshi, CoinExchange and Octaex. DeviantCoin has a market capitalization of $15.71 million and $1.14 million worth of DeviantCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get DeviantCoin alerts:

Zeitcoin (ZEIT) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

GAIA (GAIA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000264 BTC.

DROXNE (DRXNE) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000095 BTC.

PureVidz (VIDZ) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bitcurrency (BTCR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000019 BTC.

MACRON (MCRN) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Ride My Car (RIDE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

LetItRide (LIR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Steps (STEPS) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Avoncoin (ACN) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

About DeviantCoin

DeviantCoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses theProof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on February 16th, 2018. DeviantCoin’s total supply is 6,280,920 coins and its circulating supply is 2,435,051 coins. DeviantCoin’s official Twitter account is @DeviantCoin . The official website for DeviantCoin is deviantcoin.io . The Reddit community for DeviantCoin is /r/DeviantCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

DeviantCoin Coin Trading

DeviantCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Octaex, CoinExchange, CryptoBridge, Cryptopia, Stocks.Exchange and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeviantCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeviantCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeviantCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DeviantCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeviantCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.