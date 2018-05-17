Deutsche Wohnen (DWNI) Given a €43.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €43.00 ($51.19) price objective on Deutsche Wohnen (FRA:DWNI) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Group set a €36.00 ($42.86) price target on shares of Deutsche Wohnen and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS set a €45.00 ($53.57) price target on shares of Deutsche Wohnen and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. DZ Bank reissued a neutral rating on shares of Deutsche Wohnen in a research report on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs set a €33.30 ($39.64) price target on shares of Deutsche Wohnen and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €43.50 ($51.79) price target on shares of Deutsche Wohnen and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Deutsche Wohnen presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €40.74 ($48.50).

Shares of FRA DWNI opened at €39.01 ($46.44) on Wednesday. Deutsche Wohnen has a fifty-two week low of €30.48 ($36.29) and a fifty-two week high of €38.09 ($45.35).

Deutsche Wohnen SE, a residential property company, develops and manages residential properties in Germany and Europe. The company operates through three segments: Residential Property Management, Disposals, and Nursing and Assisted Living. Its property portfolio consists of approximately 160,000 residential and commercial units, as well as operates 51 nursing home facilities with approximately 6,700 beds.

