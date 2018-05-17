Deutsche Telekom (DTEGY) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday.

According to Zacks, “Deutsche Telekom is Europe’s largest communications company and one of the largest communications carriers worldwide. Through T-Mobile, Deutsche Telekom’s mobile telephony subsidiary, and through other subsidiaries and investments, Deutsche Telekom serves mobile telephony customers worldwide. Deutsche Telekom offers its customers a complete range of fixed-line voice telephony products and services. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. DZ Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. ValuEngine raised Deutsche Telekom from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Barclays cut Deutsche Telekom from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, March 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Deutsche Telekom from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $20.00.

DTEGY stock opened at $16.67 on Monday. Deutsche Telekom has a 12-month low of $15.54 and a 12-month high of $20.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $79.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.98 and a beta of 0.68.

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

