Deutsche Bank AG Acquires 11,619 Shares of Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (CWCO)

Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO) by 47.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 35,930 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,619 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.24% of Consolidated Water worth $449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its holdings in Consolidated Water by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 16,002 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Consolidated Water by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 27,570 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 5,090 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management grew its holdings in Consolidated Water by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 79,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $995,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Consolidated Water by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 677,496 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,536,000 after purchasing an additional 14,183 shares during the period. Finally, Clarus Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Consolidated Water in the fourth quarter worth about $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CWCO opened at $13.25 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $195.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.62. Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $13.10 and a fifty-two week high of $13.80.

Consolidated Water (NASDAQ:CWCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.04). Consolidated Water had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 5.46%. The firm had revenue of $15.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.30 million. equities analysts expect that Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 29th. Consolidated Water’s payout ratio is 69.39%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CWCO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Consolidated Water from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 10th. ValuEngine cut shares of Consolidated Water from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 7th. Finally, Roth Capital set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Consolidated Water and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 23rd.

About Consolidated Water

Consolidated Water Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates seawater desalination plants and water distribution systems in the Cayman Islands, The Bahamas, Belize, the British Virgin Islands, Mexico, the United States, and Indonesia. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Bulk, Services, and Manufacturing.

