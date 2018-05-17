Despegar.com (DESP) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday.

According to Zacks, “Despegar.com, Corp. provides online travel booking services. The Company’s business segment consists of Air, as well as Packages, Hotels and Other Travel Products. It offers online hotels, car, flights, vacation rentals, packages, and ticket booking services. The company’s destinations include Argentina, Bolivia, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Ecuador, El Salvador, Spain, the United States, Guatemala, Honduras, Mexico, Nicaragua, Panama, Paraguay, Peru, Puerto Rico, Dominican Republic, Uruguay and Venezuela. Despegar.com, Corp. is based in Buenos Aires, Argentina. “

Get Despegar.com alerts:

DESP has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on Despegar.com from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, March 9th. R. F. Lafferty began coverage on Despegar.com in a research note on Monday, March 12th. They set a buy rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating and set a $33.00 target price (up previously from $32.00) on shares of Despegar.com in a research note on Friday, March 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $36.63.

Despegar.com opened at $24.70 on Monday, Marketbeat reports. Despegar.com has a fifty-two week low of $24.18 and a fifty-two week high of $25.52.

Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $148.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.47 million. The firm’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. analysts predict that Despegar.com will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DESP. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA grew its stake in shares of Despegar.com by 826.4% in the 4th quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA now owns 463,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,729,000 after buying an additional 413,200 shares in the last quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Despegar.com by 6,238.5% in the 4th quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 316,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,709,000 after buying an additional 311,925 shares in the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Despegar.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,225,000. Schf GPE LLC bought a new stake in shares of Despegar.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,022,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Despegar.com by 69.9% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 419,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,525,000 after buying an additional 172,600 shares in the last quarter. 74.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Despegar.com

Despegar.com, Corp., an online travel company, provides a range of travel and travel-related products through its Website and mobile apps in Latin America. The company offers airline tickets, packages, hotels, and other travel-related products under the Despegar and Decolar brands, which enable consumers to find, compare, plan, and purchase travel products.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Despegar.com (DESP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Despegar.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Despegar.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.