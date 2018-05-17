Desjardins Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Sprott Inc. (SII)

Sprott Inc. (TSE:SII) – Equities researchers at Desjardins lifted their FY2018 earnings per share estimates for shares of Sprott in a report issued on Sunday, May 13th. Desjardins analyst G. Ho now expects that the company will earn $0.15 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.13.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Sprott from C$2.50 to C$2.75 in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Sprott from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from C$2.75 to C$3.25 in a research report on Monday, March 5th. Finally, TD Securities cut Sprott from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a C$2.75 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 6th.

TSE:SII opened at C$3.24 on Wednesday. Sprott has a 52 week low of C$1.92 and a 52 week high of C$3.62.

Sprott (TSE:SII) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.02 by C$0.03. Sprott had a return on equity of 2.93% and a net margin of 12.08%. The firm had revenue of C$31.52 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 17th.

In related news, Director John A. Ciampaglia sold 14,088 shares of Sprott stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.14, for a total value of C$44,236.32. Also, Director John A. Ciampaglia sold 100,000 shares of Sprott stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.14, for a total value of C$314,000.00. Insiders have sold a total of 634,188 shares of company stock worth $2,046,138 over the last 90 days.

Sprott Company Profile

Sprott Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides asset management, portfolio management, wealth management, fund management, and administrative and consulting services to its clients. It offers mutual funds, hedge funds, and offshore funds, along with managed accounts.

