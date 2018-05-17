Desjardins Comments on Artis REIT’s Q2 2018 Earnings (AX)

Artis REIT (TSE:AX) – Analysts at Desjardins decreased their Q2 2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Artis REIT in a research report issued on Sunday, May 13th. Desjardins analyst M. Markidis now forecasts that the company will earn $0.33 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.34. Desjardins has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for Artis REIT’s Q3 2018 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at $0.33 EPS and FY2018 earnings at $1.31 EPS.

Artis REIT (TSE:AX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.34 by C($0.07). The company had revenue of C$125.77 million for the quarter. Artis REIT had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 51.02%.

Artis REIT opened at C$13.72 on Tuesday, according to Marketbeat . Artis REIT has a 1-year low of C$12.82 and a 1-year high of C$14.42.

Artis REIT Company Profile

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (Artis) is an unincorporated closed-end real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company’s objective is to provide stable, reliable and tax efficient monthly cash distributions, as well as long-term appreciation in the value of Artis’ units. Its segments include Western Canada, which comprises British Columbia and Alberta; Central Canada, which comprises Saskatchewan and Manitoba, and Eastern Canada, which comprises Ontario.

