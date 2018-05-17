Desjardins Boosts WPT Industrial REIT (WIR.U) Price Target to C$15.00

WPT Industrial REIT (TSE:WIR.U) had its price objective raised by Desjardins from C$14.50 to C$15.00 in a research report released on Monday morning.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on WPT Industrial REIT from C$14.25 to C$14.50 in a research note on Tuesday, March 27th. CIBC increased their price target on WPT Industrial REIT from C$14.50 to C$15.00 in a research report on Friday, May 11th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating and set a C$14.15 price target on shares of WPT Industrial REIT in a research report on Thursday, April 12th. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on WPT Industrial REIT from C$15.00 to C$14.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 20th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded WPT Industrial REIT from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the stock from C$13.50 to C$14.50 in a research report on Monday, March 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$14.66.

Shares of WIR.U opened at C$13.94 on Monday. WPT Industrial REIT has a 52 week low of C$13.02 and a 52 week high of C$13.10.

WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (the REIT) is an open-ended real estate investment trust. The REIT is engaged in the business of acquiring and owning industrial investment properties located in the United States. Its objective is to provide Unitholders with an opportunity to invest in a portfolio of institutional-quality industrial properties in the United States markets, with a particular focus on distribution industrial real estate.

