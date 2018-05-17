Delta Air Lines (DAL) Short Interest Update

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,585,420 shares, a growth of 30.3% from the April 13th total of 11,959,015 shares. Currently, 2.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 7,573,050 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.

In other news, CEO Edward H. Bastian sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.34, for a total value of $1,383,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 301,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,709,525.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO W Gilbert West sold 17,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $948,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 119,447 shares in the company, valued at $6,569,585. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DAL. Boston Partners boosted its position in Delta Air Lines by 39.0% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,791,533 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $646,294,000 after purchasing an additional 3,306,568 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $152,660,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 116.9% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,536,013 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $193,809,000 after acquiring an additional 1,905,873 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 701.7% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,814,740 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $101,625,000 after acquiring an additional 1,588,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,086,970 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $564,870,000 after acquiring an additional 956,945 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

DAL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stephens set a $71.00 price objective on Delta Air Lines and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 8th. ValuEngine lowered Delta Air Lines from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Delta Air Lines to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.24.

Shares of Delta Air Lines opened at $53.48 on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The company has a market cap of $36.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Delta Air Lines has a 12-month low of $52.47 and a 12-month high of $53.58.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 12th. The transportation company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $9.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.89 billion. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 26.19% and a net margin of 8.37%. Delta Air Lines’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. research analysts predict that Delta Air Lines will post 6.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 11th will be given a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 10th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.75%.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs, international gateways, and airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Minneapolis-St.

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.