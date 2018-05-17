DelMar Pharmaceuticals (DMPI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

DelMar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DMPI) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.03), Fidelity Earnings reports.

DelMar Pharmaceuticals traded up $0.97, hitting $0.97, during mid-day trading on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The company had a trading volume of 373,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 470,239. DelMar Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.01 and a 12 month high of $1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $22.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 1.46.

DelMar Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

DelMar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage drug development company, focuses on developing and commercializing anti-cancer therapies to treat cancer patients who have failed to respond to modern therapy. Its product candidate includes VAL-083, a small-molecule chemotherapeutic agent, which is in Phase III study for the treatment of recurrent glioblastoma multiforme.

