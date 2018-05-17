Dell Technologies (DVMT) Position Increased by Stevens Capital Management LP

Stevens Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Dell Technologies (NYSE:DVMT) by 33.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,815 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,549 shares during the quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $3,940,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DVMT. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $129,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $136,000. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $137,000. Investors Research Corp bought a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $225,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $230,000. 23.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dell Technologies opened at $74.22 on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94. The company has a market cap of $56.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.62, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of -0.45. Dell Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $73.19 and a fifty-two week high of $74.78.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DVMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 8th. The company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.75. The business had revenue of $21.94 billion for the quarter. Dell Technologies had a positive return on equity of 23.17% and a negative net margin of 4.74%. analysts forecast that Dell Technologies will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Dell Technologies from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. ValuEngine cut Dell Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Deutsche Bank started coverage on Dell Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $114.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Dell Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut Dell Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.00.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports information technology (IT) products and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Client Solutions Group (CSG), Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), and VMware. The CSG segment offers hardware, such as desktop personal computers, notebooks, and workstations; and branded peripherals, including monitors and projectors; third-party software and peripherals; and attached software, peripherals, and services comprising support and deployment, configuration, and extended warranty services.

