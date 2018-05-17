Delek US Holdings, Inc. (DK) Director William J. Finnerty Sells 2,000 Shares

Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) Director William J. Finnerty sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.45, for a total transaction of $100,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Delek US stock traded up $2.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $52.44. 2,616,081 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,543,828. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Delek US Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.76 and a fifty-two week high of $49.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.62, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.43.

Get Delek US alerts:

Delek US (NYSE:DK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.44. Delek US had a net margin of 2.89% and a return on equity of 6.51%. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 billion. sell-side analysts predict that Delek US Holdings, Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Delek US declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, February 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a positive change from Delek US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 18th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. Delek US’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.49%.

DK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Delek US from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Delek US from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Delek US in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Citigroup set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Delek US and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Delek US from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Delek US presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.79.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Delek US by 276.9% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 854,054 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,838,000 after purchasing an additional 627,451 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Delek US by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 123,419 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,312,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Delek US by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,148,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $179,880,000 after acquiring an additional 154,903 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Delek US by 55.5% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 96,563 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,372,000 after acquiring an additional 34,480 shares during the period. Finally, Precocity Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Delek US in the fourth quarter worth $11,356,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.66% of the company’s stock.

About Delek US

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company's Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstocks for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminals.

Receive News & Ratings for Delek US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delek US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.