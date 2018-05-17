Del Taco Restaurants (TACO) Earning Somewhat Positive Media Coverage, Report Finds

News articles about Del Taco Restaurants (NASDAQ:TACO) have trended somewhat positive on Thursday, Accern reports. Accern ranks the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Del Taco Restaurants earned a news sentiment score of 0.05 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned headlines about the restaurant operator an impact score of 47.5661354922997 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

These are some of the headlines that may have impacted Accern Sentiment’s scoring:

Get Del Taco Restaurants alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TACO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Del Taco Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 20th. BidaskClub cut shares of Del Taco Restaurants from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 20th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Del Taco Restaurants in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target (down from $20.00) on shares of Del Taco Restaurants in a research note on Thursday, March 15th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Del Taco Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.50.

Shares of Del Taco Restaurants traded down $0.11, hitting $11.33, during midday trading on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The stock had a trading volume of 10,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 310,187. Del Taco Restaurants has a 12 month low of $11.54 and a 12 month high of $11.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $445.28 million, a PE ratio of 21.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of -0.03.

Del Taco Restaurants (NASDAQ:TACO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.02). Del Taco Restaurants had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 4.94%. The firm had revenue of $112.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. Del Taco Restaurants’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts predict that Del Taco Restaurants will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Eileen A. Aptman bought 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.26 per share, with a total value of $101,340.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 27,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $308,028.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 14.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Del Taco Restaurants Company Profile

Del Taco Restaurants, Inc is an operator and franchisor of restaurants featuring made-to-order cuisine, including both Mexican inspired and American classic dishes. As of January 3, 2017, the Company operated 551 Del Taco restaurants. The Company’s menu offers a combination of Mexican-inspired food, such as tacos and burritos, and American classics, such as Double Del cheeseburgers, crinkle-cut fries and milkshakes.

Receive News & Ratings for Del Taco Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Del Taco Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.