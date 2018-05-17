DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Raises Position in Southern Copper Co. (SCCO)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) by 191.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,993 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 21,670 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $1,735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SCCO. Comerica Bank bought a new position in Southern Copper in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Southern Copper by 42.7% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,371 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 1,307 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Southern Copper in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Greenleaf Trust bought a new position in Southern Copper in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, Lau Associates LLC bought a new position in Southern Copper in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Southern Copper alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley lowered shares of Southern Copper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $57.34 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase lowered shares of Southern Copper from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Southern Copper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 10th. Cowen reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective (up previously from $48.00) on shares of Southern Copper in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, UBS lowered shares of Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Southern Copper currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.39.

In other Southern Copper news, Director Bonilla Luis Miguel Palomino sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.30, for a total transaction of $31,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,612.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SCCO opened at $52.03 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $40.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.62 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 1.92. Southern Copper Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.54 and a fifty-two week high of $52.21.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 9th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 8th.

Southern Copper Company Profile

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Chile, and Ecuador. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.