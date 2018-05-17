DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $1.40 Million Position in Acadia Pharmaceuticals (ACAD)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale trimmed its position in Acadia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) by 11.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 8,200 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Acadia Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Acadia Pharmaceuticals by 229.9% in the first quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 289,443 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,504,000 after acquiring an additional 201,709 shares during the period. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Acadia Pharmaceuticals by 5.0% in the first quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 210,390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,727,000 after acquiring an additional 9,930 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Acadia Pharmaceuticals by 25.0% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 184,464 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,145,000 after acquiring an additional 36,951 shares during the period. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new stake in Acadia Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $335,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in Acadia Pharmaceuticals by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 210,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,323,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Acadia Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In other news, Director Daniel B. Soland purchased 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.91 per share, with a total value of $167,370.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,820. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 22.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on ACAD. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Acadia Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. BidaskClub raised Acadia Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine downgraded Acadia Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase set a $50.00 target price on Acadia Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.50.

Acadia Pharmaceuticals opened at $18.50 on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. Acadia Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $18.43 and a 52-week high of $18.96.

Acadia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $48.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.06 million. Acadia Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 71.47% and a negative net margin of 161.44%. The business’s revenue was up 219.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.72) EPS. equities research analysts predict that Acadia Pharmaceuticals will post -1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Acadia Pharmaceuticals

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

Receive News & Ratings for Acadia Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadia Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.