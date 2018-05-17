DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Buys Shares of 74,500 Starwood Property Trust (STWD)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 74,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,550,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Manhattan Co. grew its position in Starwood Property Trust by 38.3% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 8,885 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 2,460 shares during the last quarter. Lodestar Investment Counsel LLC IL grew its position in Starwood Property Trust by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Lodestar Investment Counsel LLC IL now owns 245,325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,238,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Starwood Property Trust by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. now owns 351,492 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,504,000 after purchasing an additional 2,505 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Starwood Property Trust by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 64,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,369,000 after purchasing an additional 2,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust grew its position in Starwood Property Trust by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 16,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 2,757 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.26% of the company’s stock.

STWD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Starwood Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Wood & Company initiated coverage on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, March 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, March 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Starwood Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Starwood Property Trust opened at $21.51 on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The stock has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a PE ratio of 9.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.31. Starwood Property Trust has a 52 week low of $21.46 and a 52 week high of $21.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $260.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.10 million. Starwood Property Trust had a net margin of 42.30% and a return on equity of 13.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. equities research analysts expect that Starwood Property Trust will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 28th. Starwood Property Trust’s payout ratio is 88.89%.

About Starwood Property Trust

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Real Estate Lending, Real Estate Property, and Real Estate Investing and Servicing. The Real Estate Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), residential mortgage-backed securities, residential mortgage loans, and other real estate and real estate-related debt investments.

