DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Boosts Position in CVS Health (CVS)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) by 20.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 553,086 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 93,560 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned about 0.05% of CVS Health worth $34,809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its position in CVS Health by 330.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,291 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at $114,000. Avestar Capital LLC bought a new position in CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at $122,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its stake in CVS Health by 90.5% during the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,781 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at $130,000. 83.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director C David Brown II acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $61.99 per share, with a total value of $619,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 101,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,276,611.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Helena Foulkes sold 19,965 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.04, for a total value of $1,418,313.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,622,714.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CVS. ValuEngine cut CVS Health from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. Loop Capital set a $68.00 price objective on CVS Health and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 7th. Leerink Swann set a $85.00 price objective on CVS Health and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 10th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on CVS Health from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $89.00 price objective on CVS Health and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.27.

CVS Health opened at $66.13 on Thursday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. The firm has a market cap of $67.93 billion, a PE ratio of 11.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.02. CVS Health has a one year low of $65.60 and a one year high of $66.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $45.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.77 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 17.45% and a net margin of 3.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that CVS Health will post 6.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, April 23rd were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 20th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.90%.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated pharmacy health care services. It operates through Pharmacy Services and Retail/LTC segments. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, Medicare Part D services, mail order, specialty pharmacy and infusion services, retail pharmacy network management services, prescription management systems, clinical services, disease management programs, and medical pharmacy management services.

